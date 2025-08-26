Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. The trade was a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $45,377.09. Following the purchase, the director owned 78,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,941 shares of company stock worth $606,502. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.9280 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Report on AUB

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.