IPD Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IPG)

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 149.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.
IPD Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
IPD Group Company Profile
