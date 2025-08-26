IPD Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IPG)

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 149.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

IPD Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get IPD Group alerts:

IPD Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.