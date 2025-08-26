Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMRX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Schall bought 40,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $89,471.85. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,880.85. This represents a 1,396.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,302,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,816.28. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,507 shares of company stock worth $334,318. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Immuneering by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immuneering by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

