SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 243,506 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 243,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

DFIS stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.8955 and a 52 week high of $30.8399. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

