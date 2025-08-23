Target’s (TGT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $98.9880 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

