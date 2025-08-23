Cadence Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Cadence Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.