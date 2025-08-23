Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 32.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $929.7890 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $937.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.79.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

