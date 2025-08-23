Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.89.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,080,275.97. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:CRM opened at $248.0150 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.44. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

