Altria Group, Inc. $MO Stake Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

MO opened at $67.6150 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

