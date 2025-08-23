Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.14 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,545,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,142,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

