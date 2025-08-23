Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $476.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

