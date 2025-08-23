Haverford Trust Co Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

