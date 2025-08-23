Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF $JMSI

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1,021.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 119,777 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA JMSI opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

