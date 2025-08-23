Visa Inc. $V Position Increased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 59,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.3180 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.31 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.