Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 459,050 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,050 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.68% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $496,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

