General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:GD opened at $319.3560 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,900 shares of company stock worth $135,121,890 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

