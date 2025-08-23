Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 4,857 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $695,702.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,219,843. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,340 shares of company stock worth $20,221,787. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $67.7150 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 157.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.