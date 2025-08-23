Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,404 shares of company stock worth $690,639. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

