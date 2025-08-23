Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 281,232 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ventas were worth $441,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $695,702.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $77,219,843. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,340 shares of company stock worth $20,221,787. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $67.7150 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

