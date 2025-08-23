Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,258,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,820,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $423.9190 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.