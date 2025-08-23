Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

