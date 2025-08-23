Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 830,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4%

PEG opened at $83.6340 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.