Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael Arougheti Sells 63,440 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 63,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $11,305,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,802,705.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $180.8550 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.10.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ares Management by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 218,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

