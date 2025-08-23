Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,853 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Camden Property Trust worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $123,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 12,973.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 400,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,786,000 after acquiring an additional 357,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,942,000 after acquiring an additional 273,966 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,984,000 after acquiring an additional 225,336 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $109.3420 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

