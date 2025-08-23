BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $105.73 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,926 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.35% of Franco-Nevada worth $105,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $184.9210 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

