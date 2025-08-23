SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,746,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,767,000 after buying an additional 72,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,596,000 after buying an additional 378,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,471,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,157,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after buying an additional 1,823,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CDW by 444.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,564,000 after buying an additional 1,332,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CDW Trading Up 1.7%

CDW opened at $167.00 on Friday. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $231.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

