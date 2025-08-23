Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $56.9890 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

