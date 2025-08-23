Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.3840 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
