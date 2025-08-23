UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Price

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $115,471,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $74,302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

