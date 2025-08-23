Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,115,576 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $210,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after purchasing an additional 721,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,666,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,380,000 after purchasing an additional 472,847 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,216,000 after purchasing an additional 495,404 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 599,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.11, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

