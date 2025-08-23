WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC cut its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,344 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree by 114.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree by 310.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WisdomTree by 758.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,048,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,978,344.54. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WT stock opened at $13.2350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

