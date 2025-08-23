Guggenheim Downgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Hold

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $21.0650 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $675.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. State of Wyoming raised its position in TEGNA by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TEGNA by 83.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5,517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,242,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 3,184,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

