Caitlin John LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Caitlin John LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,426,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $139.4990 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

