Critical Survey: Enersys (NYSE:ENS) & Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED)

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) and Energie (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enersys and Energie”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enersys $3.62 billion 1.03 $363.73 million $8.76 11.37 Energie N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enersys has higher revenue and earnings than Energie.

94.9% of Enersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Enersys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Energie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enersys and Energie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enersys 9.60% 21.99% 10.24% Energie N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enersys and Energie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enersys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energie 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enersys presently has a consensus target price of $118.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Enersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enersys is more favorable than Energie.

Summary

Enersys beats Energie on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Energie

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

