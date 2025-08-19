Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

