Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
HNNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.
Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance
Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
