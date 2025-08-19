Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, adropof43.9% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HWCPZ opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.