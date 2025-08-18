GSG Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

GSG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 113,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

