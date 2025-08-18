Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

