Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after acquiring an additional 200,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $451.26 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

