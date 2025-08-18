Forefront Analytics LLC Buys New Position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LEGN. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $37.50 on Monday. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

