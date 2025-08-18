QSV Equity Investors LLC Sells 834 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

QSV Equity Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,961,000 after buying an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 97.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,528,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,985,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $339.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $281.30 and a one year high of $429.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.