Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $258,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 665,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VOO opened at $591.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.61 and its 200-day moving average is $541.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $594.03. The firm has a market cap of $710.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

