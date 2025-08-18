DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7%
DD opened at $73.09 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -155.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
