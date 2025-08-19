Credit Agricole S A Sells 7,546 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in KLA were worth $38,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,221,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $883.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.31. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $959.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.