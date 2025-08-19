GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 829,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.93.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.