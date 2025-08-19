Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.05 and a 200-day moving average of $371.19. The company has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.76.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

