Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.84.

XOM stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

