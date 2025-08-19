Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,393 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $177.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

