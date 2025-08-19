Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 494,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,876,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

