The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 378,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,596,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 120,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.68 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.05 and a 200 day moving average of $371.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.